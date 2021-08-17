Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Premier League side eye raid for Reds ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to secure their first league victory of the season tomorrow when they host Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground.

Despite showing glimpses of promise during their clashes with Coventry City and AFC Bournemouth, the Reds have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship.

Although it would be naïve to judge Forest at this stage of the campaign, manager Chris Hughton will be determined to kick-start the new term with a positive result on Wednesday.

After seeing his side fail to break Bournemouth down in the closing stages of last Saturday's clash, it will be intriguing to see whether Hughton decides to make some significant alterations to his starting eleven for the club's meeting with Blackburn.

One of the players who has yet to make his bow for Forest this season is Joe Worrall who is currently suffering with a calf injury.

Likely to be forced to watch on from the sidelines tomorrow evening, the defender is currently the subject of a great deal of transfer interest from the Premier League.

Whilst a move to Burnley hasn't materialised this summer despite the fact that Worrall was heavily linked with Sean Dyche's side, he is now reportedly on Southampton's radar.

According to HampshireLive, the Saints are keeping tabs on the Forest man as they look to draft in a replacement for Jannik Vestergaard who joined Leicester City earlier this month for a fee believed to be in the region of £15m.

Fellow Premier League side Brentford were seemingly on the verge of completing a deal for Worrall in July before they opted to seal a £13.5m move for Kristoffer Ajer.

1 of 15 How much did Fulham pay for Aleksandar Mitrovic? £12m £22m £15m £17m

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably concerning news for Forest as losing Worrall at this stage of the transfer window could have a detrimental impact on their fortunes this season.

Having played 129 games at this level during his career, the defender knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the second-tier and thus it is imperative that the Reds do everything they can to keep him at the City Ground.

Whilst Forest will be able to secure a sizeable fee for Worrall due to the fact that his current deal is not set to expire until 2024, they may struggle to draft in a suitable successor for the defender.

However, considering that Southampton are able to offer Worrall the opportunity to test himself in the top-flight, it wouldn't be at all surprising if this move does indeed occur in the coming weeks.

Read More - Carabao Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News