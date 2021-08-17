Rocket League Season 4: The 10 Best Cars To Use Right Now

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rocket League Season 4 has only recently dropped, and we have listed the top 10 cars you should use for this great new season.

Many are thoroughly enjoying the new update and implementing 2v2 tournaments has gone down brilliantly with the fan base.



As always there are new maps, designs and banners introduced when a new season drops and all this new content getting released gives the game a fresh feel.

Rocket League only started with around 10-20 cars when the game first launched, but now there are at least 40-50 and this emphasises how far it has come.



When picking a car, the style in which you want to play will impact your decision.



Here are the 10 best cars to use in Rocket League for season 4:

10: '70 Dodge Charger R/T

This car not only looks good but also has the suspension to help you navigate around Rocket League maps with ease. Although it is a premium car, it has a lot of great decals to style it with and you will look great in-game.

9: Grog

If you are looking to cause a bit of violence and destruction on the map, then the Grog is for you. With a huge body, you can easily slam into opponents, and this makes it a lot of fun to use in-game.

8: Samurai

This car released in 2018 is for those who want to be driving something like the style of a Ferrari in-game. The Samurai has a bunch of painted variants, and you will look like one of the best drivers around with this car.

7: Werewolf

Another car which shines due to how good it looks. The werewolf again is another car low to the ground, so it is easy to navigate and is a lot of fun to use when needing to fly.

6: Dominus

This car is good as it is well-rounded and is not too big but not too small. You could easily use this car if you are attacking or even in goal as it has the shape to make some good saves.

5: Sentinel

With a narrow front but a wide back, the Sentinel provides some good movement when in the air and is also a car that looks good. Released back in 2019, this car is now only available through trading with other players.

4: Jager 619

The Jager 619 is a car for those who want to speed around the map; however, it is also good to fly with and defend with. This makes it a well-rounded car and it looks good as well, especially with all the customisable options it has.

3: Ripper

When it comes to unique cars, the Ripper stands out. It looks like a car ready for an apocalypse with its armour and the spikes on the wheels, and this car is great to destroy opponents with.

Hopefully, this list helps you pick the perfect car when you are in the arena, and if you haven’t tried out the new season yet, be sure to do so as soon as possible as it has brought about some great new features and changes.

2: Fennec

If you’re wanting to play with one of the best cars in the game, you need to use the Fennec. It has a great body shape and players can be very accurate with it. It is a car that many of the professional Rocket League players use.

1: Octane

This car is old-school and has been in the game from the start, but it has maintained its popularity throughout. This is due to how good it is to use. Again, many professionals use this car as it has a good hitbox and is small and nimble so you can fly around the map with ease.



