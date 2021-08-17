Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Israel Adesanya gives fight prediction

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The much-anticipated clash between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is just under two weeks away, and several notable names in combat sports have given their predictions for the fight.

With Woodley being a former UFC Welterweight Champion, he has a fighting pedigree that wasn’t present in Paul’s other opponents.

Yes, Ben Askren was also an MMA combatant, but Woodley is on a whole different level when it comes to his stand up game.

The fight is being watched closely by many in the MMA world, with fighters hoping that Woodley can be the man to finally stop the YouTuber in his tracks.

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has provided his opinion on the upcoming bout, but the 185lb king actually sees Paul getting the win.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Adesanya said: “Jake (wins) most likely. Tyron’s just small. Yeah, and I mean, Tyron, on the (fight's) trailer, they called him an expert striker.

“I’m like, since when? Expert striker, yeah, I was like, ‘Since the f**k when?’ He’s got a right hand that he, you know, looks for.

“So, when you have one thing to look for, it’s easier to avoid that. And, yeah, Jake’s big. Jake’s actually a good boxer. So, yeah, if I was gonna bet, I’d bet on Jake Paul.”

Adesanya on Paul vs Woodley

The 39-year-old Woodley has a 19-7-1 record in MMA, with 7 wins coming via KO/TKO. It’s interesting that Adesanya, a prolific striker in his own right, would downplay Woodley’s abilities, especially when you look at who Woodley has beaten.

Woodley is coming off of four straight defeats inside of the octagon, but the losses were to some of the biggest names in the 170lb division: Vincente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and current Welterweight king, Kamaru Usman.

The former UFC fighter did however beat some notable names during his time in the cage, with his Welterweight title win coming via knockout against Robbie Lawler in 2016. Woodley then defended successfully against Stephen Thompson, Demain Meia and the UK’s Darren Till.

It remains to be seen if Woodley still has the confidence and ability that he had in his MMA apex, or whether Paul will be able to add yet another name to his ongoing record.

