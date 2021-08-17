Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss: Latest WWE RAW results hint at huge SummerSlam drama

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

SummerSlam is now just days away and the latest instalment of Monday Night RAW has well and truly stirred the pot ahead of the upcoming WWE pay-per-view.

Nikki A.S.H put her red brand title on the line in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, tensions between Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie will come to a head.

Here's what happened on the latest showing of RAW and how it could impact the matches at SummerSlam.

Nikki A.S.H vs Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

The three most recent RAW women's champions will take on each other this weekend in their bid for the red brand belt.

A fierce rivalry between Flair and Ripley has been building for some months now and Monday nights have been heavily focused on the building tensions.

It seemed the rivalry was put to bed when The Queen reclaimed her title at Money in the Bank, but a new feud started when Nikki A.S.H cashed in her MITB briefcase the next day and defeated Flair for her first ever WWE title.

On Monday night, the three of them came to blows in some way or another. Ripley took on the champion in the main women's event – pinning the Almost Superhero ahead of their PPV meeting this weekend.

Later in the evening, the two became allies as they took on Flair and Nia Jax in the women's tag-team match. The Queen tagged herself in to get the pinfall victory after dropping a Natural Selection on The Nightmare.

It will be a tough match to call at SummerSlam when these fierce women lock horns for the red brand crown. All three title competitors have shown they are desperate to rule the RAW brand.

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

The return of Eva Marie has divided the WWE fanbase as she continues to make her protégé Doudrop do all of the dirty work in the ring.

The duo weren't fighting last night but made a cameo appearance at Alexa's Playground, following on from their previous visit that started this new rivalry.

Bliss has been playing mind games with her opponents alongside her demonic sidekick Lilly, who terrified Doudrop last night after she was sent to snatch the doll by Eva Marie.

The pink-haired star who dubs herself 'the face of Monday Night RAW' will take on Twisted Bliss this weekend at SummerSlam in what could be the match to either end this feud or bring it to an explosive new level.

You can watch every single episode of WWE Monday Night Raw live here in the UK on BT Sport. The SummerSlam pay-per-view will air on Saturday, August 21st.

News Now - Sport News