Every Royal Rumble pay-per-view event since the show debuted in 1988 has taken place in January, but that could be about to change.

Fightful Select reports that there has been some internal talk within WWE about moving the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event to February, which would be the first time this has happened.

One of the more interesting notes about the Royal Rumble is that there has been significant internal discussion about it actually happening in early February for the first time in history.

It was actually speculated by fans that WWE could move the Royal Rumble to February, as last month it was confirmed that WWE will be putting on a pay-per-view on New Year's Day next year.

The report goes on to note that St Louis, Missouri is currently the frontrunner to host the Royal Rumble next year, with people within WWE thinking that Missouri would be the final location.

Fightful also acknowledges that people within WWE have speculated that Seattle has also been considered for the show, but the site was not able to confirm that.

Fightful has learned that the front runner for the Royal Rumble 2022 is St. Louis, Missouri. It should be noted that as of a month ago, those we spoke to within WWE were under the impression that would be the end game... There had been speculation by several within WWE that Seattle had been considered, but we haven't confirmed that whatsoever.

This year's Royal Rumble match was a pretty successful event by all accounts, with Edge and Bianca Belair winning the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches respectively.

Bianca Belair would defeat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania, while Edge was unable to wrestle the Universal title away from Roman Reigns in a three-way match that also featured Daniel Bryan.

