Lionel Messi is currently undergoing his own mini pre-season following his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The legendary 34-year-old, who completed a stunning move to PSG last week due to Barcelona’s perilous financial situation, missed Saturday’s 4-2 win over Strasbourg.

He is also expected to sit out of Friday night’s game against Brest but should make his debut away at Reims on August 29.

Messi has joined a star-studded squad featuring the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and fellow summer signing Sergio Ramos.

How Mauricio Pochettino sets his team up and manages all of these huge egos promises to be one of the most fascinating stories of the 2021-22 season.

Anything less than Ligue 1 and Champions League glory for PSG this season will be deemed a failure because of the sheer amount of talent at Pochettino’s disposal.

Messi is already making an impact in PSG training

Messi has taken part in his first couple of training sessions with his new teammates and is already making a big impression.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner produced some eye-catching moments during Monday’s session…

Messi and Mbappe combine in PSG training

He then found himself on the same team as Mbappe during a 3 vs 3 drill on Tuesday and, well, it was just unfair.

This clip shows them combining to brilliant effect, with Mbappe finishing the move…

Messi then fired the ball into the net himself shortly afterwards…

It's no surprise that they were on the winning team during the training session...

These two together could be unstoppable this season.

Throw Neymar into the mix and you’re looking at the most fearsome front three in world football.

Messi turned up to his first PSG training session almost two hours early, showing how determined the Argentina international is to succeed at the Parc des Princes.

There is talk of Mbappe still wanting a move to Real Madrid, despite Messi’s arrival, but a season of playing (and potentially winning trophies) alongside arguably the greatest footballer of all time might just be enough to change his mind.

