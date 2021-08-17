FIFA 22: Top 5 Tips For New Ultimate Team Players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is on its way, which means another year of grinding to build the best possible squad and we have compiled a list of tips for those trying the game mode for the first time.

Ultimate Team is the most popular game mode on FIFA. Players across the world pump money into the store to buy packs in an attempt to get the best players - developers EA Sports make huge amounts of money from it.

It has become so successful that we have seen it evolve into a huge part of Esports, where professional football sides have signed up FIFA players to compete at world tournaments.

The progression of this game mode has seen many try to give it a go, but it isn’t always easy to grasp for new players as there is so much you can do on Ultimate Team.

Here are the top five tips for anyone wanting to play Ultimate Team:

5: Grind out squad battles at the start

Squad battles is an offline game mode on Ultimate Team where you battle squads made by other players. Not only can you set the difficulty in squad battles, but you can also gain a lot of rewards every week. By doing this you can get lots of coins and packs to help build a stronger squad.

4: Pick a league that you want to base your team on

One thing that is massively important in Ultimate Team is chemistry, and you need to make sure that you can get ‘100’ chemistry as soon as possible. If you have less, it will affect some of the attributes of your players. Therefore, you need to pick a league at the start to build your team around.

3: Find some cheap beasts

On the transfer market, the best-rated players will be extremely expensive and coins are very hard to get at the start.

You need to find some low-rated, cheap cards that still work well in-game. Typically, you can find good cards around 76-82 rated that work with the meta of the game (this is normally players who have good pace and dribbling).

2: Complete Squad Building Challenges

Lots of players love the squad building challenges which Ultimate Team has. These require you to build teams to submit for rewards. All you have to do is build a team that suits the requirements and you can unlock some packs or receive some coins.

1: Get to grips with Division Rivals

Division rivals are where you can find your level against other online players. If you play division rivals you can grind up the leagues and you receive lots of packs and coins every week as well. If you complete a few weeks of division rivals you should have a very decent team in no time.

Hopefully, these tips help you get the best out of your Ultimate Team experience and no doubt you will be addicted after a couple of weeks of playing the game mode.

