Birmingham City news: Lee Bowyer delivers frank transfer admission

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Birmingham City will be looking to continue their promising start to the 2021/22 campaign by securing a positive result in their clash with AFC Bournemouth tomorrow at St Andrew's.

After sealing an eye-catching victory over Sheffield United on the opening weekend of the season, the Blues backed up this particular performance by booking their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win over Colchester United.

Whilst Birmingham were unable to seal all three points in their clash with Stoke City last Saturday, they did manage to show glimpses of what they are capable of producing in this goalless draw.

With the Blues set to face a Bournemouth outfit who have also yet to taste defeat in the Championship this season, it could turn out to be an enthralling affair on Wednesday.

After guiding his side to safety earlier this year, Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer has decided to make some alterations to his squad during the current transfer window.

As well as parting ways with a host of players, the 44-year-old has managed to make eight signings this summer.

Making reference to his transfer business, Bowyer has now admitted that he is still looking to bolster his options by drafting in some more fresh faces between now and the end of the month.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail ahead of the club's clash with Bournemouth about his plans, Bowyer said: "Our squad is good but I think we need a couple more.

"If we can get a couple more in, that would be good.

"It's a long, tough season and no-one knows better than me from a couple of years ago (during his time at Charlton Athletic), if you get a couple of injuries, what it can do you in this league.

"So, if we can bring a couple more in, I'll be happy."

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Bowyer has already managed to make moves for the likes of Tahith Chong, Chuks Aneke and Jordan Graham this summer, it is hardly a surprise that he is still looking to add to his squad.

With the Championship being one of the most competitive leagues in Europe, teams who have a plethora of options to choose from tend to achieve success at this level.

Considering that Birmingham have recently been linked with Scott Dann and Lyle Taylor, it will be intriguing to see whether these two players end up sealing a move to St Andrew's.

Providing that Bowyer is able to nail his recruitment between now and the end of the window, there is every chance that his side will be able to push on in the second-tier later this year.

Read More - Carabao Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News