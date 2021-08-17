Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After being brought back to WWE in June 2021, Samoa Joe was given a role within the scouting department, and he already has his thoughts on who could be the next WWE star.

Speaking with GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview Samoa Joe explained that his role within the scouting department of WWE is to find athletes who he thinks could make the jump to wrestling:

On the scouting front, it's an opportunity to go out there....as far as grapplers who are proficient in what we do, those guys are on the radar and we know those guys. I'm more here to go out there and identify athletes who have good physical characteristics or natural biomechanics to transfer over and do this. That's been our focus to go out there and looking for the next great big WWE superstar and I'm very much looking forward to finding him.

Someone that has publicly spoken about wanting to make it in WWE is Gable Stevenson, who recently won gold in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Olympic games.

Speaking with our own Louis Dangoor, Samoa Joe said that Stevenson is on his radar, noting that people he knows outside of wrestling only have good things to say about the 21-year-old.

I can say, from my personal standpoint, he's definitely on my radar. Obviously, a phenomenal athlete and doing amazing. Amazing victory in the Olympics. Tremendous athlete, great personality. I've heard nothing but glowing things about him from several people. I have a buddy at USA Judo who consistently texts me and raves and waxes philosophic about how great he is. That's saying something. He's a man that doesn't hand out praise easily. He's a tremendous athlete and I know he's definitely on the radar.

