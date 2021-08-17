Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kell Brook has revealed that he is finally in talks to set up a fight with long-time British rival Amir Khan - and warned Eddie Hearn 'you know what I want to do to that guy'.

Brook, 35, does not want to retire from the ring on the back of a stoppage defeat to pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford and a fight with Khan - the former unified super-lightweight world champion - would only be the 35-year-old's third fight in nearly five years.

'Special K' suffered a brutal fourth-round knockout against three-weight great Crawford in his unlikely bid to unseat the WBO welterweight champion at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in November 2020.

However, the former welterweight champion is hoping to lace up the gloves one last time in front of a home crowd, after watching his best friend Kid Galahad defeat Jazza Dickens to claim the vacant IBF world featherweight title.

And while Brook has been busy putting in the hard work behind the scenes, he has also been talking up the possibility of a Khan clash.

The Sheffield-born boxer has been trash talking his fellow Brit for a long time in an attempt to goad him into the ring.

And Brook is confident that he will fight Khan at some point later this year.

“I’ve been quiet because there’s more of a chance of it happening then," he told iFL TV.

"Listen, that’s the fight that’s happening.

"Get to it, Khan. Listen, put it on a little contract, and we’re there. There’s a lot of talks.

"This year it’s happening; it’s got to happen, hasn't it?

“I just think bar Fury-AJ, I still think it’s the biggest fight in British boxing, I think everyone will still get very, very excited about that fight."

Khan was last in the ring in July 2019, when he put a beating on Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia.

Brook has been in talks over a 'grudge match' with Khan, but the two parties have yet to reach an agreement.

"He knows, he knows that I want that fight, and I think he actually wants it now," he added.

"Of course I do, I've done everything in my career, that is the grudge match, that'll be the icing on the cake, that's the fight the world needs to see.

"I want the fight, you know what I want to do to that guy, there you go."

Hearn recently said that both Brook and Khan have put aside their differences with the fight expected to take place in either November or December.

“I think you will get it, yeah," he told Behind the Gloves.

“I’ve had a couple of chats with them, I think there’s a few broadcasters looking at it. I don’t know if we’ll do it.

“It’s still a big fight, not what it once was, let’s be honest, but it’s still an intriguing fight.

“I don’t know it’ll definitely happen, but you do finally have the two guys going, ‘Yeah, it’s probably win or bust and it’ll be my last one if I lose.’

Speaking on the Brook vs Khan fight Hearn added: “At one stage it was for the world championship, a legacy fight in the division. Now it’s just a grudge match.

“It’s still great and I’d still put it on myself. It’s still a good fight.

“But yeah, there are definitely talks.

“I think they’re just pitching it out there, their representatives, to say, ‘Who wants to pay up?'”

