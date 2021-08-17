Portsmouth news: Danny Cowley delivers frank Pompey transfer update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Portsmouth will be looking to back up their recent league victories over Fleetwood Town and Crewe Alexandra by producing a positive performance in their clash with Shrewsbury Town this evening.

After seeing his side narrowly miss out on a place in the play-offs earlier this year, Pompey boss Danny Cowley has decided to make some drastic changes to his squad this summer.

As well as parting ways with a plethora of players, the 42-year-old has brought in a dozen new faces so far.

Louie Thompson became the latest to make the move to Fratton Park as the midfielder signed a one-year deal with Portsmouth last week which includes an option for the club to extend his stay for another 12 months.

Not content with these aforementioned arrivals, Cowley has decided to deliver a transfer update ahead of the club's clash with Shrewsbury.

Making reference to his plans for the remainder of the window, the Portsmouth boss has insisted that he is still looking to bring in some more fresh faces.

Speaking to The News in the pre-match press conference for Pompey's meeting with Shrewsbury, Cowley said: "We're still working at it (signings), still working really, really hard.

"I think the last two weeks are always interesting, you expect some twists and turns.

"We still need to bring two, probably three players in if we want to be really competitive consistently at this level - that's what we see.

"We know we have to be clever with how we do that - and we may have to work the market to achieve that.

"That's what we are trying to do.

"Also, we know that there can be some good value as the window unfolds so we're hoping that happens this time around."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Cowley recently suggested that the club could still be in the market for a central-midfielder, it will be intriguing to see whether Portsmouth are able to nail their transfer recruitment.

Although the Pompey boss has already made some eye-catching moves this summer, he will know that improving his squad at this stage of the window could potentially have a positive impact on his side's fortunes.

Providing that Cowley is able to keep the likes of Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness at Fratton Park, there is every chance that Portsmouth will be able to push on in League One under his guidance.

By securing a victory in their clash with Shrewsbury tonight, Pompey could use the momentum gained from this fixture to launch a sustained push for promotion later this year.

