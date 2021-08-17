The Last of Us 2: Leaks Reveal Battle Royale Mode Could Be Coming To Multiplayer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans of The Last of Us 2 have been waiting for the multiplayer mode to be released ever since the single-player experience launched on PS4.

Developer Naughty Dog has promised that the mode is coming, but beyond that, there has been nothing official from the company over the past year.

Some data mined assets have now been discovered, and it appears as though TLOU 2 is going to have a battle royale element to multiplayer.

YouTuber Speclizer confirmed in a recent video they had found 'multiplayer assets' suggesting that The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer may feature 'Factions' battle royale.

Factions was an extremely popular element of the original Last of Us game, which was released back on the Playstation 3.

With the popularity of battle royale games over the past few years, including Apex Legends, Fortnite and Valorant, it’s not surprising that Naughty Dog would want to ‘cash in’ on the concept.

YouTube leak suggests Battle Royale mode

Speclizer reveals a prop map in the recently released video and believes that the scale of the map shows that a battle royale mode was/is being considered. They said: “Considering how big this map is, there’s a huge chance this could be used for a battle royale mode.

“The Location names suggest the map will likely be different single-player maps merged together to create one map.”

The data miner also found object assets in the game, and they explained what they may well be used for. They said: “this object is named ‘listen-mode device,’ this could mean that this device is required in order for you to use listen mode in multiplayer.

“This object is named collar dogs in multiplayer? This object is named ‘handheld-tv,’ no idea what this could be used for.”

It remains to be seen when Naughty Dog decides to unveil the multiplayer mode proper for The Last of Us 2.

There is a chance that an upscale version for the PS5 may include the launch of multiplayer as a way to entice players to make the move from PS4 to Playstation 5.

