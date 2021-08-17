Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has said that both George Russell and Valtteri Bottas will have bright futures in the sport regardless of where they end up for next season, as we wait and see who is going to be partnering Lewis Hamilton for the Silver Arrows in 2022.

One of the most fascinating sub-plots to this particular F1 season has been the destiny of both Bottas and Russell, with the pair seemingly vying to team up with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022.

Indeed, many are expecting a decision and announcement in the coming weeks with the summer break coming to a close at the end of this month, and it's going to be fascinating to see which way Toto Wolff has leaned in terms of the two drivers.

The Austrian expects both drivers to have good options for 2022 regardless of who gets the Merc seat, however, in recent comments he gave to the press:

"George and Valtteri would have probably more than one option to stay in Formula 1 and race in Formula 1 with an attractive outlook," said Wolff.

"Most teams see themselves as challenger teams, that they expect a big step to be done next year because of the cost cap that is now valid for everybody.

"They've concentrated on next year's development very early, you can see that Alfa, Williams haven't brought in a huge amount of pieces anymore for a while.

"I think George and Valterri would have, whatever we decide, great options."

Bottas has been linked with a return to Williams if Russell left them for Mercedes, whilst he's also been touted as Kimi Raikkonen's potential successor at Alfa Romeo.

Russell, meanwhile, has not ruled out remaining at Williams for at least another year in 2022 if he doesn't get the Mercedes gig, and so we're just going to have to see what unfolds.

