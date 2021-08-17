Call of Duty Vanguard: Alpha test start date leaked – bad news for Xbox players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard is just days away from its world reveal and more details have emerged online regarding its hugely anticipated launch.

The all-new first-person shooter published by Activision is set to be unveiled to the world on Thursday 19th August 2021 at 6:30 pm BST and the excitement is starting to generate in terms of what the gaming community can expect.

As a whole, the CoD franchise has a long and illustrious history that has primarily based its titles on previous real-life wars that have taken place across the globe, particularly World War 2 which has been the focus for many of its mainstream titles.

That being said, Activision are set to take the series in a whole new direction - with Vanguard allegedly set after WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Read more: Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaker reveals game takes place after WWII

In light of this news, fans of the hugely successful will be keen to get their hands on Vanguard when it launches before the end of the year, with many anxiously awaiting further information regarding technical playtests that will inevitably take place.

That being said, leaks emerged online regarding a possible start date for the first Alpha test that is set to take place soon.

Read more: Call of Duty Vanguard: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha Test

Thanks to the unofficial Call of Duty Vanguard page on Twitter, it has been leaked that the Alpha test will get underway on Friday 27th August 2021.

However, the bad news for Xbox gamers as mentioned above is that this will only take place on PlayStation platforms.

If this turns out to be true, the reason for this decision, at this stage, is not yet clear. Whether it is a technical issue with Microsoft servers or some other detail, has yet to be confirmed.

Nevertheless, those PlayStation players that are selected for the test, will be delighted. But there will be plenty of questions asked regarding players of other gaming systems.

With this being the first test, there are likely to be more as the projected release date in November, which means that hopefully Xbox gamers will be included in the all-important technical playtests.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News