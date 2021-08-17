FIFA 22: Best Content Creators To Follow

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will be launching on October 1st, and the release of a new FIFA means the creation of a huge amount of content across streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

With so many different modes available in the game, such as Career, Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs, there is a lot to work with for content creators.

The community behind the EA Sports title is vast, and we’ve put together some of the best content creators for you to check out ahead of the release of FIFA 22.

Masterbucks

Jay ‘Masterbucks’ Bucks is one of the more vocal and outrageous members of the FIFA YouTube community. The Australian gamer launched his channel in March of 2011, initially playing Call of Duty before moving to FIFA.

Bucks releases a number of different video styles during a season of FIFA, with the likes of his Club Creation mode mod being a huge hit among viewers as they decide what kit design, sponsor, and players could end up with Masters FC.

AA9Skillz

Skillz is another huge name on YouTube, with the content creator having over 1.9 million subscribers to his channel.

AA9Skillz also posts a number of different game modes as part of his channel, including the classic Road To Glory series that he has kept up over the past couple of years.

The streamer also posts videos from FUT Draft mode, but just be aware that he is very high energy, so get your coffee in early to keep up with him.

Manny

Manny is another YouTuber who has a plethora of different video styles on his channel. The brother of Sidemen member TBJZL also posts real football content for a bit of a change-up.

Another channel with a huge subscriber base (1.9 million-plus), Manny usually focuses on FIFA Ultimate Team videos, with elements of pack openings and TOTS towards the end of the footballing season.

HecticTKS

TKS is another smaller YouTuber who has some great and consistent content. The streamer usually focuses on pack openings in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Recent videos for FIFA 21 have seen the YouTuber focus on FUTTIES, Icon Swaps and rare Player Pack Openings.

