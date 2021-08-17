Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since its birth in 1992, the Premier League has played host to some of the best players in the world.

Among the very best players to have graced the competition is Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who turns 44-years-old today.

Former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger signed then-winger Henry for £11m from Juventus back in 1999. However, even the veteran manager couldn't have foreseen quite how successful his new man would become.

Transforming Henry from a wide player into a prolific striker turned out to be an absolute masterstroke from Wenger. Across his eight years at Arsenal, Henry became the club's highest-ever goalscorer, winning the domestic title on two occasions.

Where, though, does the flamboyant Frenchman rank in terms of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time?

This countdown, however, isn't just about goals scored in the top flight (although it's clearly an important factor!) The talent and all-round contributions of these stars have also been taken into account.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

As always with these sorts of debates, everything comes down to personal opinion. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Teddy Sheringham and Jermain Defoe are in the top 20 Premier League goalscorers of all time, but miss out on this countdown due to the sheer amount of talent that the English top-flight has seen over the years.

20. Les Ferdinand

19. Ian Wright

18. Jamie Vardy

17. Ruud van Nistelrooy

16. Carlos Tevez

There's some serious talent in this first portion of this list. Ruud van Nistelrooy was outstanding during his five-year stint at Manchester United. 95 goals in 150 league games at Old Trafford was a great return - and he would have undoubtedly scored many more had he stayed at United for longer.

Jamie Vardy only made his Premier League debut seven years ago, but has found the net 119 times in the competition for the Foxes.

Read more: Premier League 2021/22: Start Date, Fixtures, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

A three-time Premier League winner, Carlos Tevez makes the cut, as does Ian Wright - who is the first of several Arsenal icons to feature in this countdown.

15. Fernando Torres

14. Luis Suarez

13. Gianfranco Zola

12. Robin van Persie

11. Robbie Fowler

Three former Liverpool players feature in this section. Luis Suarez was electric in his time at Anfield, smashing 69 goals in 110 league outings.

Fernando Torres also excelled on Merseyside (65 goals in 102 Premier League outings) but his major dip in form after joining Chelsea in 2011 (only netting 20 times in 110 games) restricts his ranking.

With 163 Premier League strikes to his credit, Robbie Fowler outscored both men combined in the English top-flight.

10. Eric Cantona

9. Mo Salah

8. Didier Drogba

7. Andy Cole

6. Dennis Bergkamp

A two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Mo Salah has been sensational since joining Liverpool in 2017, scoring a record 32 goals in his opening season.

Former Arsenal man Dennis Bergkamp was nowhere near as prolific as Salah during his time in the Premier League but he was an exceptional talent, fondly remembered by fans for his sublime skills.

Andy Cole's 187 Premier League goals during his career naturally sees him ranking highly in this countdown.

5. Wayne Rooney

4. Sergio Aguero

Both multiple-time Premier League winners (with different Manchester clubs), Rooney and Aguero scored hatfuls of goals in order to propel their respective sides to Premier League glory.

Aguero sits fourth on the list of all time goalscorers in the league with 184, while Rooney ranks second with 208. Both are undeniably Premier League legends.

3. Harry Kane

The top active player on this list, England captain Kane genuinely has a shot at becoming the Premier League's most prolific player ever. Still only 28, Kane current has 166 goals to his name and is sure to add many more over the coming years, particularly if his rumoured move from Tottenham to Manchester City pans out.

2. Alan Shearer

In terms of raw numbers, Newcastle's all time record goalscorer sits on top of the Premier League tree. An astonishing 260 goals in the competition is the current mark to beat, 52 strikes clear of second-placed Rooney.

Kane can catch him, but he'll need to produce some top form over the next few years to do so.

1. Thierry Henry

As outstanding as Shearer's accomplishments are, we're giving top billing to Henry (and not just because it's his birthday!)

Notching 175 goals in 258 Premier League appearances is impressive enough, but his 74 assists prove how much of an asset he was to Arsenal's overall success in the final third as well.

In a 2019 BBC Sport poll, Henry was named the league's best overseas player ever with 45% of the total vote, with Shearer leading the praise for him.

"For longevity in the Premier League and the number of appearances he made and the goals he scored, Henry is up there," said the Geordie hero.

A four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Henry was borderline unplayable at his peak between 2001 and 2006. An undeniable legend of the English top flight.

1 of 20 When was Arsenal Football Club founded? 1896 1886 1986 1882

Ronaldo to Real Madrid? Harry Kane to Man City? (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News