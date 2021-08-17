Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For most us gaming was our childhood.

Growing up with Xboxes and PlayStations, it was impossible not to pick up a controller and play games like FIFA, Crash Bandicoot and our most favorite, Simpsons: Hit & Run.

The nostalgia of skipping school and playing endless hours to pass the time. This week, YouTuber and developer reubs has recreated the entire game in Unreal Engine 5 in one week.

Seems easy enough, right?

Unfortunately, The Simpsons is owned by 20th Century Fox which has merged into Disney. This makes it a little tougher to get a remastered versions on the new generation consoles.

However, Disney have billions that they can help produce this masterpiece especially with developers like reubs so the dream isn’t over just yet.

This what reubs had to say.

"I could technically remake the entire map from scratch," explained the YouTuber.

"But, you would need a team of, like, 100 people. I only have three friends and I'm including my mum as one of those friends so that's just not enough people."

They were able to rip the files from the game, but the material wasn't complete, so they needed to approach the issue from a different angle. They were able to extract all the levels and stitch them together to form the map of Springfield that you and I would recognise.

Coding the characters saved a lot of time but Homer didn’t seem like himself. He didn’t match up to the unreal engine 5 so reubs needed help from a developer in Sweden named Ellen.

Surprisingly, the UI from the original The Simpsons: Hit & Run is 3D and so the developer used that same tool for the levels to extract the same menus, icons and text on the game.

They've even been able to add Buzz Cola cards, vending machines and boxes for coins. The textures and newer assets look really snazzy when the project comes together, and the gameplay is the cherry on top of this ray-traced cake.

