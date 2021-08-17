Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Some of F1's key writers have offered their thoughts on the likely destination of this year's Drivers' title, as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continue their fight after the summer break.

Both drivers have got excellent chances of getting themselves the championship this season and it looks as though the battle will go right down to the wire, especially with Hamilton and Mercedes clawing their way back into contention in recent weeks.

Certainly, it's a battle that fans are naturally enjoying no end, and those writing about the sport are surely delighted about it too after a processional 2020 that saw Hamilton waltz away with the crown.

Indeed, taking to the official F1 website, there was a clear split decision between the writers involved:

''With Mercedes’ Silverstone upgrade hauling it close to par with Red Bull, we’re in for the closest title fight since 2016. I think it’ll go to the wire with Hamilton just edging it,'' says Lawrence Barretto. ''It'll be agonisingly close but I think Hamilton will just about beat Verstappen,'' Samarth Kanal also says.

''Max, but it will be bloody close'', says Will Buxton. ''Still marginally Verstappen. But it's looking a lot less certain than a few races ago. I think the Red Bull is more often than not going to be the faster car and even though he'll probably be taking an engine penalty somewhere, Verstappen should still be able to overcome that by sheer performance,'' says Mark Hughes.

