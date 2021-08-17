FIFA 22 PSG Player Ratings Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is around a month away and leaked footage on social media has shown the Paris-Saint Germain squad and their ratings.

PSG are the team that everyone will be wanting to play with this year as they have endured one of the best transfer windows in modern football. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are some of the players that they managed to sign on a free transfer this summer.

Due to this, it is expected that PSG will be the highest-rated team in the game, and they feel like somewhat of a cheat code with the squad they possess.

Leaked Footage Shows PSG Players And Their Ratings In FIFA 22

Ratings are very important in FIFA and even more so in Ultimate Team as a rating can massively influence a player’s price on the FIFA market.



Gamers will be delighted to see that we have footage of the ratings of the PSG team on FIFA 22. The ratings do show why many are excited to play as the French side.



The ratings of some of the Ligue 1 squad are:

GK- Gianluigi Donnaruma: 86

RB- Achraf Hakimi: 84

CB- Sergio Ramos: 88

CB- Marquinhos: 86

LB- Juan Bernat: 83

CM- Marco Verratti: 86

CM- Georginio Wijnaldum: 84

CF- Lionel Messi: 93

RW- Angel Di-Maria: 87

ST- Kylian Mbappe: 91

LW- Neymar JR: 91

This starting eleven is frightening and the fact that when in a team it adds up to an 88-rated side emphasises how good it is.



There is absolutely no doubt that it will be the most used squad in the game, and they will be very hard to beat when you come up against them.



With the shock announcement of Messi, it will be interesting the see if anyone else is signed by the Ligue 1 side who surprisingly lost the title to Lille last season.



You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News