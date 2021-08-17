FIFA 22 Beta: Volta Arcade modes screenshotted

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 Beta has been released and now some of the new Volta Arcade Mode minigames have been revealed.

The Volta mode was originally created as a continuation of the FIFA Street games that were massively popular on the PS2, PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles.

As well as the standard Volta game, new screenshots show that there will be multiple new minigames available in the FIFA 22 mode.

FIFA 22 leaker @FUT22BETA released screenshots of the new modes earlier today. Here is the rundown of what players can expect to see when FIFA 22 is launched fully on September 27th for Ultimate Edition and October 1st for standard edition.

Wall Ball Elimination

On your turn, shoot the ball off the wall before your timer expires

Your turn will be marked with a coloured timer underneath your avatar

Only direct hits count. If you kick the ball off another player or obstacle, try again.

If the timer expires before you hit the wall, you’re eliminated

Earn points based on the order of elimination

Corner Scramble

Score as many goals on your own net as you can

1 to 4 balls will spawn in the middle of the pitch

Score quickly to ho back for another ball and score again

Score the most points to win

Dodgeball

Play a round of Dodgeball up to 15 points

Hit an opponent with a ball to earn 1 point

Run around and slide to try and dodge shots

If you hold onto a ball for too long, you’ll lose possession and your opponents will earn a point

Foot Tennis

Play a round of Foot Tennis up to 10 points

You can pass the ball between teammates up to 3 times each possession

If it bounces twice on your side, you lose the point. The pitch will flash with each bounce

If you kick the ball into the net or out of bounds, you lose the point

