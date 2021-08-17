Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Damon Hill has labelled Mick Schumacher a 'feisty' driver having been impressed with his performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix a few weeks ago.

The summer break is rumbling on for F1 at the moment but we'll soon be able to look forward to the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of the month.

Indeed, it's clear the rest of the season will remain a tough one for Haas at the rear of the field but Schumacher has done his best to catch the eye, with him taking the opportunity to go wheel-to-wheel with the likes of Max Verstappen last time out at a jumbled Hungarian Grand Prix.

That display grabbed Damon Hill's attention, too, with it clear he feels that Mick has got some decent race-craft to call upon already.

He said to the latest F1 Nation Podcast:

“Bit of a feisty driver is Mick, banging wheels with Max.

“Max gave him a bit of a biff coming out of Turn 3, moved over on him, and he’d [Verstappen] already lost his bargeboard on the right-hand side.

“Then he kind of gave Mick a bit of a nudge going into Turn 4, but Mick was putting up a very strong defence.

“With George Russell, I thought his move around the outside of Mick was incredibly brave. He gave no quarter at all. He [Mick] might be in a slower car but he’s determined to fight, so we’ll be keen to see how he develops.”

Certainly, it was good to see Mick putting up a fight when he got the opportunity as he showcased his skills and hopefully we can see more of that in 2022 providing he remains with Haas and they can give him a bit more of a competitive car.

News Now - Sport News