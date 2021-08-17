Arsenal to sign Aaron Ramsdale & Martin Odegaard?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Gunners got off to a nightmare start on Friday night as they crashed 2-0 at newly promoted Brentford, yet they still have plans to strengthen the side this month and also have a few issues to be resolved among the current squad members.

Arteta is still a serious admirer of Martin Odegaard and has new hope that a breakthrough can be found for him to join from Real Madrid.

Dean Jones said on Ødegaard to Arsenal: “There’s the potential they can do a loan. Real Madrid, I’m told, are open to it. Arteta absolutely loves him. Just take on his wages for the season, not a significant fee & have that option to buy him next year.”

Dean continue and spoke on Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal, Jones stated “They’re so determined to sign Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale wants the deal to happen, there’s no doubt about that, it’s just about finding that breakthrough. It’s not the priority right now is the problem for Ramsdale, they have to sign a midfielder.”

“I’m told they’ll at least make two signings before the transfer window closes, hopefully three, we’ll see what positions they come in to - one of those might end up being a right-back.”

