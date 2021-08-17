Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite the pair tying the knot earlier this year, Seth Rollins has commented on not wanting to be in an on-screen partnership with Becky Lynch when she does eventually return to WWE TV.

The real-life couple were partnered together on WWE TV after WrestleMania 35 in 2019, but Seth Rollins has revealed that neither were particularly comfortable working together, and they wouldn't want to do it again.

Speaking with Sports Media, Rollins said that he doesn't think WWE can completely ignore that he and Becky Lynch are married, thinks the pair would "stay away" from a permanent on-screen partnership.

"We tried to make the best at it, but I don't think either of us were terribly comfortable with it," he said. "Even though we have incredible chemistry as people, as performers, our characters never really vibed on-screen. It's one of those things where, if she comes back, we'll stay away from it and won't touch on it. If something calls for it and we're in the same segment or story, you can't pretend like it doesn't exist. It's not possible, we're too high profile for that, but if we're in two separate places, then no one thinks about it now."

Rollins revealed that working with his wife is something that he's had to think about over the last few weeks, as with the return of crowds, the SmackDown star has been subject to some "We want Becky" chants:

I've had to think about it because now that crowds are back, I'll get 'We want Becky' chants. I don't know to navigate that. I'm not exactly sure why people think that's an insult to me. 'Yeah, my wife is awesome and great. I get why you want her instead of me. I'm also a bad guy.' I don't know where the insult comes here. If it happens, how am I supposed to react to that and what am I supposed to say? Luckily, I haven't had to address it yet, but it doesn't hurt my feelings.

Seth noted that he doesn't think his current gimmick would mesh well with Becky Lynch's, using Bayley as someone that he thinks he has better chemistry with as an example:

"Even pre-trip Drip God, Visionary, Monday Night Messiah; it didn't work. Her character is a loner. She doesn't need anybody. To see that character in a relationship doesn't feel good. It never felt good. Especially now, I don't know what it would look like. Seth Rollins and Bayley characters, their synergy was perfect and it made perfect sense for them to be in the ring together and do a promo together. (Becky's) character is not built for a number two, it's really not. There's no harm in it, but I don't think we need to touch on it ever again."

Seth Rollins will be in action at SummerSlam on August 21 against Edge, which you can watch live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcriptions.

