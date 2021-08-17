Arsenal: Fans ask for Vivianne Miedema in men's team after poor Premier League start

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Vivianne Miedema has scored an abundance of goals for Arsenal Women in recent years and fans are now calling for her to be given a chance in the men’s team as Mikel Arteta searches for solutions to his side’s poor start to the Premier League season.

The Dutch striker has notched 93 goals in 99 games since joining and is the all-time leading WSL scorer with 60 in just 67 appearances.

While the new Women’s Super League season hasn’t started yet, the forward proved she is in ruthless form at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Miedema hit 10 goals in just 4 games for the Netherlands –– breaking the record for most goals by a woman in a single Olympic tournament.

This has led many Gunners to believe her dominance in the women’s game warrants a chance playing for the men’s team –– especially with Arteta’s side desperate for options up front.

Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are doubts for this weekend’s game against Chelsea and the young Folarin Balogun had the least touches of any player who started the last game against Brentford.

Many fans have therefore taken to Twitter to express their desire to see Miedema start against Thomas Tuchel’s team on Sunday.

One fan shared an amusing graphic of what appears to be a fake Change UK petition, which reads: “Let Vivianne Miedema play for Arsenal FC Men's team.”

The supporter jokingly captioned this screenshot: “Fully behind the sentiment but it does seem a cruel demotion for Miedema.”

Another fan suggested that Miedema would link up perfectly with Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney and asked: “Is there any rule that prevents Vivianne Miedema from playing for Arsenal men's team on Sunday? She can bag a hattrick against this Chelsea side –– Kieran Tierney feeding those crosses to Miedema.”

Similarly, some supporters responded directly to Miedema modelling Arsenal’s away kit on Twitter. One wrote: “When are you debuting for the men's team? We need you!”

Take a look at the best fan reactions here:

Arsenal Women’s first game of the season is also against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. The Blues are defending WSL champions but so long as the Gunners have Miedema playing, they’ll feel they stand a fighting chance.

