WWE RAW: Charlotte Flair delivers huge statement about SummerSlam triple threat match

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Charlotte Flair made a bold statement about her SummerSlam chances on the latest instalment of Monday Night RAW.

The WWE icon is due to take on Rhea Ripley and current champion Nikki A.S.H this weekend in a triple threat match for the red brand title.

Flair will be looking to take back her place on the throne after a major upset caused by the Almost Superhero last month.

After a long-standing feud between The Queen and Rhea Ripley, the RAW women's title finally changed hands at Money in the Bank in July. Flair defeated her new rival to claim her 13th WWE title – but her reign was one of the shortest in the sport's history.

The following night, a plucky Nikki A.S.H cashed in her MITB briefcase to defeat Flair on Monday Night RAW and win her first ever professional title.

This weekend's SummerSlam will see the three most recent RAW champions battle it out for the belt, and Flair believes it'll be her who reaps the glory.

"One, I'm always confident and two, I'm undefeated at SummerSlam," The Queen said during her backstage interview. "And on the grandest stage, I always shine the brightest. Yes, I'm very confident I'll be walking out of SummerSlam the 12-time women's champion."

Flair teamed up with tag-team ally Nia Jax on Monday night to defeat Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley, her triple threat opponents for this weekend's pay-per-view.

As she flexed on in her interview, Flair has never lost a single SummerSlam match and she certainly doesn't plan on making this year's PPV her first defeat.

You can watch every single episode of WWE Monday Night Raw live here in the UK on BT Sport. The SummerSlam pay-per-view will air on Saturday, August 21st.

News Now - Sport News