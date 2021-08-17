Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao has been backed to win his title fight against Yordenis Ugas but won't knock him out because he's a 'big, strong guy'.

Pacquiao faces Cuban boxer Ugas on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

And due to the former's body of work, which includes twelve major world titles in eight different weight divisions, he goes into the fight as a heavy betting favourite.

Former IBF super-featherweight world champion Robert Garcia, the older brother of Mikey Garcia, is also siding with the bookies but warns Ugas is a 'dangerous' opponent for anybody, let alone one of the all-time greats.

Garcia, 46, told boxing reporter Elie Seckbach: "It'll be awesome, man, I gotta think Pacquiao's going to win.

"I was actually leaning Pacquiao against Spence, because he's 42, going on 43 already, and nobody believes he can do it, he was going to do whatever it takes to win.

"I still think, you know, the odds, Spence should've won, me thinking Pacquiao could pull it off, they probably think I'm wrong, but I think he was going to give it his last f------ grain of greatness, and he was going to pull it off, I thought.

"Now, it's Ugas, dangerous guy also, big, strong guy, but I think Pacquiao will be too f------ fast, man, I pick Pacquiao.

"Decision, I don't think he's going to knock him out, Ugas is very strong."

Read more: Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas: Date, Venue, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

The Ultimate Manny Pacquiao Quiz: How much do you know about the boxing legend?

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

Further, Garcia said that while Pacquiao has spoken openly about retiring from professional boxing, he believes he is more than capable of beating Gennady Golovkin.

"He could probably beat Triple G, right now it'd be pretty even, he may be a bit heavy," he added.

"One of the greatest, one of the greatest ever. It's not his fault that the Spence fight didn't happen, but just by taking the Spence fight and getting ready to fight Spence, especially if he was to beat him, the greatest ever.

"But, you know, obviously that didn't happen, still taking the chance against Ugas, I think he's going to be one of the greatest of all time, you know, obviously with Muhammad Ali being the greatest of all time, we can't call him the greatest, but he will be remembered as one of the greatest.

"It's not too difficult, it's just most of your career you're always training and fighting right-handers, so when you get a leftie, it's not the same."

Read more: Manny Pacquiao slams Floyd Mayweather but praises Canelo Alvarez

News Now - Sport News