Hailed as a 'machine' by teammate Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is a relentless source of goals.

Conquering Norway, Austria and Germany at the age of just 21, Haaland's obsession with constantly adding to his tally is reminiscent of a robot programmed to solely search for opportunities to finish with an almost emotionless-like assurance.

A physically imposing yet deceptively quick cyborg of a striker, 62 goals and 18 assists in 61 games for the German giants are the kind of numbers usually reserved for kids playing FIFA on the easiest of settings.

Following another ridiculously prolific performance against Eintracht Frankfurt over the course of the weekend, during which he scored twice while recording three assists in a 5-2 win, Haaland's celebrations threw up more connotations on FIFA.

As pointed out by an observer on Twitter, the manner of the Norwegian international's interactions with Dortmund supporters, captured by a high-end camera, even looked like a cut-scene from the video game.

"I can’t stop watching this - Wow," wrote on social media user.

"Wow, can't unsee that now," claimed another.

"He was created in pro clubs", stated one football fan.

"I refuse to believe him jumping to the crowd there was real… surely next gen game graphic engine going on there," said a Liverpool supporter.

With the new version of FIFA seemingly including Haaland's unorthodox running style too, wondering whether or not footage of him is actually real is unlikely to be a one-off thing.

Given the arcade-like nature in which he seems to smash through opposition defences, as well as the improvements in the quality of both match coverage and video game graphics, expect this to continue.

