Back 4 Blood Beta: Players complain about ‘griefing’ during technical playtest

Back 4 Blood and its beta test period came to an end on Monday and complaints were being made online regarding player behaviour.

The upcoming cooperative first-person zombie-slaying shooter is a thrilling addition to the hugely popular Left 4 Dead franchise that originally was released back in 2008 for the Xbox 360 and PC.

Turtle Rock Studios, the game's developers, brought out two versions of the series in the space of 12 months and we have been without a third edition for 12 years, with many speculating whether such edition would ever be produced.

However, despite being first revealed at E3 2019 and suffering a number of setbacks, Turtle Rock finally confirmed that the game was production-ready and is on course to be launched in October.

That being said, Back 4 Blood recently played host to an open beta test which led to a few grievances from portions of the gaming community.

Back 4 Blood Griefing Trend Arises

Players took to Reddit to confirm that players have been "griefing" others by taking out human players for "no reason."

Particularly, PS4 players were targetted as the supposed culprits as Back 4 Blood's campaign mode had friendly fire enabled.

This may be something that the developers will need to think about when the game is released in full towards the end of the year, in light of considering how players can enjoy the best possible gaming experience without others interfering with this.

One user on the social media platform offered up a theory by saying that the griefers will "always lose." He made the point that all players need to get into the saferoom to access the next level, adding that Turtle Rock need to add an option to kick nuisance players in between levels, or even add a blacklist from future games.

Time will tell whether this is achievable from now until the game's official release date of 12th October 2021.

