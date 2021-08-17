Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The pair have never feuded on WWE television, but the real-life issues between Riddle and Goldberg have been well documented over the last few years.

Goldberg and Riddle have supposedly had real-life heat with one another, for years, but things appear to have cooled down between the two, with Goldberg even saying that he appreciates the WWE Raw star.

Speaking with DAZN, Goldberg said what while Riddle can be a "prick", he appreciates the "frickin hard work" that the former UFC star has put in to make it where he is today:

“Yeah. The cocky kid (Riddle) spouting off his mouth in the beginning, and I didn’t appreciate it very much by any stretch of the imagination. But the guy has put in a lot of frickin hard work and a lot of hard work, and he’s dedicated his life to this business. Whether I like him as a human being or not, I have to understand and appreciate his passion for the business and his work ethic. Because he works hard and that I appreciate as an athlete and as a human. Is he a prick sometimes? Absolutely. But that’s him. That’s his character, and so am I.”

Speaking with Sony Sports India in a recent interview, Riddle also noted that his issues with Goldberg have cooled off significantly following a positive interaction backstage at Raw:

“I saw Bill the other day before he challenged Bobby Lashley and he was walking to the Gorilla Position and I was standing there and I was with Damian Priest at the time and he says hi to everybody and then Goldberg comes up to me gives me a look. He was making a face and then he goes, ‘Hey, congratulations kid….’ and I was like, ‘Oh man, Goldberg is kind of nice’, so I gave him a little handshake and he went out and challenged Bobby and then he was coming out, through Gorilla again and I was like, ‘Hey Goldberg, good stuff’ and as he gave me a fist bump he says, ‘I only need two moves’ so I was like, ‘Oh man, the guy’s still got it’.”

Goldberg will be in action at SummerSlam as he challenges Bobby Lashley for the WWE title. You can watch the show on August 21 in the US on Peacock and elsewhere on the WWE Network.

