The return of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea has seriously strengthened their hopes of recapturing the Premier League title.

Already European champions of course, the re-introduction of the 20th-highest goalscorer in the division's history gives Thomas Tuchel a thoroughly enviable attacking line, one capable of causing pretty much any defence in the world major problems, such is the strength in depth on offer.

Chelsea's record signing and now the most expensive player to have ever laced up a pair of boots in terms of collective transfer fees paid for his services over the course of his career, Lukaku is naturally the headline figure at Stamford Bridge after conquering Italy with Inter Milan.

Still, as much as it may seem as if the Belgian will be the man to carry the attacking load this season, it's not as if he doesn't have a supporting cast.

Kai Haverz - the second most expensive player in the club's history - scored the winner in the Champions League final earlier this year is another major figure in Tuchel's team.

Interestingly enough, in a recent interview with Chelsea's in-house TV channel, Lukaku revealed he told the German to move to the west London giants in August 2020. Just weeks later, a deal was complete.

Indeed, the prodigious Bayer Leverkusen academy graduate had been strongly linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but, following a meeting between the Bundesliga side and Inter in the Europa League, Lukaku pushed Havertz to move to Chelsea instead.

"I spoke to Kai Havertz when we played in the Europa League together and I told him to go to Chelsea, I don't know if he remembers that conversation," he said.

While there had been some initial doubts as to whether or not Havertz was worth the money, the 22-year-old scored the winner in the biggest club game in world football during his first year in a new country amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic.

That, whichever way you look at it, is seriously impressive and perhaps Lukaku's post-match conversation with him helped Chelsea win the race for the attacking midfielder, at least in some small part.

Now, the challenge will be to win trophies together.

