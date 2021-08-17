Dying Light 2: Release Date, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, Pre-Order, Collector's Edition And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dying Light 2 is the hotly-anticipated sequel that has been craved for over six years.

The first game was a huge success and received positive reviews from right across the gaming community, which led to the developer's Techland to construct a second game of the series.

We first heard about the existence of the series continuation at E3 2018 during the Xbox press conference, where Square Enix will be involved in its distribution.

One of the unique elements of the franchise is the parkour skills that the players can take advantage of, using them to their advantage to fend off vast hordes of the undead.

Here is everything that you need to know about Dying Light 2:

Latest News

All of the latest news regarding Dying Light 2 will appear here in due course.

Release Date

Dying Light 2 will be released on 7th December 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Gameplay

Dying Light 2 is described as an open-world first-person action role-playing game based in a world that has been savaged by a zombie apocalypse, and is set 20 years after the first game, Dying Light.

The all-new protagonist, Aiden Caldwell, possesses high levels of parkour skills and can perform elaborate moves such as ledge jumps, wall running with leaps and rolls. It has been confirmed that over 3000 parkour animations have been inserted into Dying Light 2, providing an authentic feel for the player. Similar to Battlefield, the area is entirely destroyable, meaning that parts of the map can be destroyed through the actions of the player.

The game is set in The City, a seismic urban world based in the centre of Europe that gamers have full access to, and is four times larger than in Dying Light, according to GameSpot.

Why is it so large? I hear you ask. Well, The City is set in seven different regions where Aiden will need to explore, make decisions, build tools and form factions. Each judgment has its own consequence that can completely transform how the game pans out, which can lead to areas of The City sealed off.

Cross-Platform

Yes, Dying Light 2 will support crossplay which will also contain cross-generation support between PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms on the same servers.

Pre-Order

Dying Light 2 can be pre-order via the game's official website, as well as through the following gaming stores:

Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition will contain the following items:

A full copy of Dying Light 2

Steelbook

“Defender of the City” Statuette with stylized UV lamp

Exclusive Weapons Charms

Legendary Skin Pack

Artbook Hardcopy

Physical Map of the City

Digital Soundtrack & Digital Artbook

Digital Wallpapers & Comic

Physical UV Flashlight

UV Stickers Pack

Dying Light 2's most premium version will be priced at £199.99 and will only be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One. The Collector's Edition will not be made for PC.

