After last night's episode of Monday Night Raw went off the air, fans in attendance at the A&T Stadium in Texas were treated to some in-ring action.

In the dark match, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of New Day teamed to take on The Miz and John Morrison in tag team competition.

The dark match that was actually advertised for the crowd was New Day vs. MVP and Bobby Lashley, but The Miz and Morrison ended up taking the latter's place.

Several matches actually took place before the show went on the air last night, with many of them being filmed for the Main Event show that will air on Hulu later this week.

The taping saw two matches taking place, with Jaxson Ryker and Ricochet defeating Cedric Alexander and Angel Garza in respective singles matches.

Those weren't the only matches to take place before WWE Raw last night, as Keith Lee defeated an enhancement talent in a squash match, as has been happening over the last few weeks before both Raw and SmackDown shows.

When he has been able to appear at shows since returning at Money in the Bank, the live crowd has been treated to matches from John Cena, but last night was not one of those occasions.

After SmackDown shows, John Cena usually teams with Dominik and Rey Mysterio to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

However, John Cena has wrestled twice after WWE Raw shows over the last few weeks, first teaming with Riddle to take on MACE and T-BAR, and then joining forces with Damian Priest to defeat Veer and Jinder Mahal.

In case you didn't manage to catch last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, you can find out exactly what happened on the go-home show before SummerSlam by clicking right here.

