Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Rewards This Week (Aug 20-24)

The Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards will refresh on Friday 20th August and we have all the details you need to know about this weekly update.



This is a fan favourite PvP mode, and you can get some great rewards if you win a lot of matches in the Trials of Osiris,



What makes this mode so fun is the fact that the Trials of Osiris map tends to change and update each week, so it never feels like you’re playing the same game mode.

Trials of Osiris Rewards (August 20th-24th)

We currently must wait until Friday to find out what the new rewards will be. Keep an eye on this page for updates.

Trials of Osiris Map (August 20th-24th)

The map will be revealed tous on Friday.

Weekly Bounties (August 20th-24th)

TBC

Last Week’s Trials of Osiris Map (August 13th-17th)

The map for last week was named Endless Vale.

Last Week’s Trials of Osiris Rewards (August 13th-17th)

3 wins: Eye of Sol, Kinetic sniper rifle

5 wins: Igneous Hammer, Solar hand cannon

7 wins: The Messenger, Kinetic pulse rifle

Flawless: Shayura’s Wrath (Adept), Void submachine gun

Last Week’s Weekly Bounties (August 13th-17th)

Endgame:

Requirements: 100 Progress

Cost: 1000 Glimmer

Rewards: XP, Glimmer, 35 Valor Rank Progress, 5 Trials Token, 1 Trials Engram

There is so much to do during the Trials of Osiris, and the fact that it falls on the weekend makes it a busy game mode, so be sure to jump on when you can.

If you want the best rewards, you need to make sure you play at your best and get a lot of wins. No doubt that this will be very hard to do as there will be several players trying to do the exact same thing.



