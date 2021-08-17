Age of Empires 4: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, PS4, Xbox And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Age of Empires is making a spectacular comeback and will bring feelings of nostalgia to many across the entire gaming community.

Those of a younger generation may not remember the impact that some of the previous titles had on PC players in particular. The game's developers, Relic Entertainment, made many spin-offs of Age of Empires 2 which was, arguably, one of the most popular titles in the history of PC gaming.

Graphical improvements have provided waves of praise from critics over the years, with the fourth mainline title in the series expected to be the most stunning-looking version yet.

Age of Empires 4 will make use of the Essence Engine 5.0, which has also been utilised for various Company of Heroes and Warhammer 40,000 titles over the years, with the former even including dynamic weather which provoked a change in tactics for the player.

That being said, here is everything that you need to know regarding Age of Empires 4:

Latest News

Release Date

Age of Empires 4 is currently scheduled on Thursday 28th October 2021 for PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC. Versions for PlayStation and Xbox are not in the works - albeit not ruled out completely.

Gameplay

If you have ever some of the classic games in this series, you will be fairly familiar with the way that Age of Empires 4 operates. If not, then you are in for a treat.

The franchise is typically a real-life strategy game based on Middle-Aged military and army units from across the world in an attempt to be victorious on the battlefield.

This will require precise placement of castles, catapults and defensive units, as well as intricate and well-timed offensive methods with horsemen, infantry and equipment to get the better of your enemy.

Relic have confirmed that eight different civilisations will be available to choose from and are as follows:

English

Chinese

Mongols

Delhi Sultanate

French

Abbassid Dynasty

Holy Roman Empire

Rus

Trailer

Shared by IGN on YouTube, here is the official trailer that was released by the game's developers.

