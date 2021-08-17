Prime Gaming Offers: Apex Legends, FIFA 21, League Of Legends, Valorant, Sea Of Thieves And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amazon’s Prime Gaming offers members of the Amazon Prime service the opportunity to get exclusive in-game items across multiple titles.

New items are added on a frequent basis, with some of the biggest games available in the battle royale/multiplayer genre getting exclusive loot, skins and more.

Right now there are exclusive items from the likes of Sea of Thieves, FIFA 21, League of Legends and Valorant ready to claim.

Here are the latest offers from Amazon Prime Gaming and the length of time players have to claim the exclusives:

Sea of Thieves

Current

Royal Sea Squirrels Pack - Offer ends August 31st 2021

Expired

Night Wulf Sails Pack

Ruby Splashtail Wheel Pack

Escapades Emote Pack

Bear & Bird Cannon Pack

Sealife Emote Pack

Elemental Power Figurehead Pack

Elemental Power Flag Pack

Ruby Splashtail Hull Pack

FIFA 21

Current

Prime Gaming Pack #8

Prime Gaming Pack #9 - Offer ends September 17th 2021

Expired

Prime Gaming Packs #1 to #7

Rogue Company

Current

Heist Dima Skin - Offer ends September 17th 201

Jungle Command Outfit

Expired

Funky With It Emote Pack

Nuclear Winter Weapon Wrap Pack

Kikuma Winter ‘20 Ronin Outfit

Purple Waves Wingsuit Pack

The King Emote Pack

Desert Ops Anvil Outfit Pack

Primordial Violet Weapon Wrap

Kick And Dip Emote

Atlantic Ocean Camo Wingsuit

League of Legends

Current

Mystery Skin Shard 22 of 36 - Offer ends September 13th

Valorant

Current

Can’t Teach That Spray - Offer ends August 27th

Expired

Hot Take Gun Buddy

200 IQ Spray

Pity Party Spray

EP 2 // FORMATION Player Card

Nice Smile Gun Buddy

Apex Legends

Current

Seer Skin: Check Me Out - Offer ends September 10th

Expired

Wraith Skin - Queen of Hearts

Fuse Skin - Freedom Fighter

Octane Skin - Adrenaline Affllication

Caustic Skin - Cold Blooded

Valkyrie Skin - Punk Rocket

Revenant Skin - Sakura Steel

Crypto Skin - Dragon Skin

Games With Prime

Battlefield V on Origin

Lost Horizon 2

Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story

Planet Alpha

A Normal Lost Phone

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

Metamorphasis

Secret Files: Tunguska

