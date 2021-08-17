Prime Gaming Offers: Apex Legends, FIFA 21, League Of Legends, Valorant, Sea Of Thieves And More
Amazon’s Prime Gaming offers members of the Amazon Prime service the opportunity to get exclusive in-game items across multiple titles.
New items are added on a frequent basis, with some of the biggest games available in the battle royale/multiplayer genre getting exclusive loot, skins and more.
Right now there are exclusive items from the likes of Sea of Thieves, FIFA 21, League of Legends and Valorant ready to claim.
Here are the latest offers from Amazon Prime Gaming and the length of time players have to claim the exclusives:
Sea of Thieves
Current
- Royal Sea Squirrels Pack - Offer ends August 31st 2021
Expired
- Night Wulf Sails Pack
- Ruby Splashtail Wheel Pack
- Escapades Emote Pack
- Bear & Bird Cannon Pack
- Sealife Emote Pack
- Elemental Power Figurehead Pack
- Elemental Power Flag Pack
- Ruby Splashtail Hull Pack
FIFA 21
Current
- Prime Gaming Pack #8
- Prime Gaming Pack #9 - Offer ends September 17th 2021
Expired
- Prime Gaming Packs #1 to #7
Rogue Company
Current
- Heist Dima Skin - Offer ends September 17th 201
- Jungle Command Outfit
Expired
- Funky With It Emote Pack
- Nuclear Winter Weapon Wrap Pack
- Kikuma Winter ‘20 Ronin Outfit
- Purple Waves Wingsuit Pack
- The King Emote Pack
- Desert Ops Anvil Outfit Pack
- Primordial Violet Weapon Wrap
- Kick And Dip Emote
- Atlantic Ocean Camo Wingsuit
League of Legends
Current
- Mystery Skin Shard 22 of 36 - Offer ends September 13th
Valorant
Current
- Can’t Teach That Spray - Offer ends August 27th
Expired
- Hot Take Gun Buddy
- 200 IQ Spray
- Pity Party Spray
- EP 2 // FORMATION Player Card
- Nice Smile Gun Buddy
Apex Legends
Current
- Seer Skin: Check Me Out - Offer ends September 10th
Expired
- Wraith Skin - Queen of Hearts
- Fuse Skin - Freedom Fighter
- Octane Skin - Adrenaline Affllication
- Caustic Skin - Cold Blooded
- Valkyrie Skin - Punk Rocket
- Revenant Skin - Sakura Steel
- Crypto Skin - Dragon Skin
Games With Prime
- Battlefield V on Origin
- Lost Horizon 2
- Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
- Planet Alpha
- A Normal Lost Phone
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
- Metamorphasis
- Secret Files: Tunguska
