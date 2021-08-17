Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao has once again teased British boxing fans with a claim that he 'almost' fought Amir Khan and still wants to fight in the UK.

The 42-year-old has ended his self-imposed exile from boxing and the Filipino superstar will make his comeback against Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 21.

Pacquiao, 42, and Khan, 35, were once teammates and training partners at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles.

But after Khan left Hollywood in 2012 in an effort to save his career and made several unsavoury remarks about Roach, cracks started to appear between the pair.

Khan seemed hellbent on exacting revenge against Pacquiao in 2015 - but according to Pacquiao, an undisclosed issue prevented the fight from happening.

"Almost that fight," he told Sky Sports.

"Almost close to have that fight, but there was a problem about something.

"I will not disclose it."

But Pacquiao also insists that those sessions they spent sparring together would have had no bearing overall on the outcome of a competitive bout between them.

"Fighting in the ring, inside the ring is different than training," he added.

"Different than sparring or anything.

"Big difference."

Amir Khan used to train with Manny Pacquiao

He continued: "I hope that one day I could have a fight there.

"I'm hoping that one fight in the UK."

Having previously never shown much interest in fighting on British shores before however, boxing fans understandably have every right to be sceptical about the eight-time world champion's claims.

One wrote: "If he's to fight in the UK whom would that fight be against? Brook or Khan who are washed up or in the best case scenario Josh Taylor at 147 since Taylor stated last year that he was hoping to face Pacquiao some day?"

Another said: "Khan vs Pacquiao in the UK would be about as good as it gets for me. Therefore it will never happen."

While another was also scathing: "Never happening."

Former unified super-lightweight champion Khan is also said to be gearing up for a comeback of his own.

GIVEMESPORT recently revealed the former Commonwealth lightweight champion is in talks to face former IBF welterweight titleholder Kell Brook.

It's been reported the bout is expected to take place at some point later in the year, although a venue for the fight has not yet been announced.

Khan's promoter, however, is open to making the grudge match.

Eddie Hearn told Behind The Gloves late last month: “At one stage it was for the world championship, a legacy fight in the division. Now it’s just a grudge match.

“It’s still great and I’d still put it on myself. It’s still a good fight.

“But yeah, there are definitely talks.

“I think they’re just pitching it out there, their representatives, to say, ‘Who wants to pay up?'”

