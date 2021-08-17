Rogue Company: Weekly Offers, Challenges, Items And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rogue Company is a free-to-play third-person tactical shooter, with a plethora of weekly in-game offers and challenges.

The game was developed by First Watch Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios sees players control elite mercenaries known as Rogues, with each having their own unique loadouts and abilities.

Season 1 of Rogue Company was released back in the first week of February 2021, and the game is now up to Season 3.

In-game items are available to purchase with Rogue Bucks, which can be purchased using real-world currency.

The title offers several different upgrades and loot on a weekly basis for players who want to customise their Rogue.

Rogue Company bears a strong resemblance to other third-person battle royale titles, such as the massively popular Fortnite.

Here are the current offers available in the Rogue Company market:

Weekly Offers

Electric Hex - 800

Finger Guns Rare Emote - 400

Whaaambulance Rare Emote - 300

Update Offers

Heist Ronin Legendary Outfit - 1,700

Orange Hardware Bundle - 750

Chrome Justice Mack Uncommon Outfit - 500

Daywalker Fixer Rare Outfit - 1,000

There are also weekly challenges to complete in-game, here’s the current weekly challenge update for Rogue Company:

Season 3 Week 2 Challenges Guide

Challenge #1 - Get A Down With 5 Different Guns: Complete this challenge by picking up different guns on the ground

- Get A Down With 5 Different Guns: Complete this challenge by picking up different guns on the ground Challenge #2 - Get Assists: Complete this challenge by only damaging enemies and allowing your teammates to eliminate the enemy

- Get Assists: Complete this challenge by only damaging enemies and allowing your teammates to eliminate the enemy Challenge #3 - Get Revives - Complete this challenge faster by reviving your teammates using Saint

- Get Revives - Complete this challenge faster by reviving your teammates using Saint Challenge #4 - Do Damage With An Assault Rifle: Complete this challenge by using rogues who have ARs or picking up ARs. Dima, Kestrel, Phantom, Ronin, Saint, Seeker, Switchblade, Trench and Vy all have ARs.

- Do Damage With An Assault Rifle: Complete this challenge by using rogues who have ARs or picking up ARs. Dima, Kestrel, Phantom, Ronin, Saint, Seeker, Switchblade, Trench and Vy all have ARs. Challenge #5 - Do Damage As A Breacher Character: Complete the challenge by doing damage with Dima, Gl1Tch, Sigrid and Switchblade.

- Do Damage As A Breacher Character: Complete the challenge by doing damage with Dima, Gl1Tch, Sigrid and Switchblade. Challenge #6 - Win Games Of King Of The Hill: Complete the challenge by playing matches of KOTH. Have fun!

The game is available to download now on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

