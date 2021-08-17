Celtic Predicted XI vs AZ Alkmaar as Ange Postecoglou delivers key team news

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are back in Europa League action on Wednesday night as the Hoops take on AZ Alkmaar in the play-off round first leg.

Celtic go into the game off the back of four successive wins, the most recent coming in the 3-2 Premier Sports Cup match against Hearts. But Ange Postecoglou's side are sure to be tested at Celtic Park, as they take on the team that finished in third place in the Eredivisie last season.

Here we have a look at how the Hoops could line-up when they face AZ Alkmaar in Wednesday's 7:45pm kick-off.

What's the latest team news at Celtic?

Perhaps the biggest team news is that Postecoglou has confirmed that winger Liel Abada is available after missing Celtic's last two games. Ryan Christie will be absent, but could return to the Hoops squad for Saturday's clash against St Mirren.

"Injury wise everyone pulled up well from the weekend. Liel Abada is also available. Ryan probably not for tomorrow, looking at Ryan maybe for the weekend," the Celtic boss said.

Which Celtic stars will definitely start versus AZ Alkmaar?

It seems certain that Kyogo Furuhashi will start up front for the Hoops. The Japanese striker has been in excellent form since joining the club from Vissel Kobe, scoring five goals in five games.

Another player that will likely be on the team sheet is right-back Anthony Ralston. He has played every minute of first-team football for Celtic so far, and injury permitting that isn't likely to change.

Stephen Welsh looks a candidate to start too. He has played the last two games for the Hoops, and scored his first goal of the season in the weekend win over Hearts.

What decisions does Ange Postecoglou need to make?

The return of Liel Ababa from injury gives the Hoops boss an intriguing decision to make. He could bring him back into the starting line-up with Ryan Christie missing the game. Abada has played well for the Hoops so far this season, scoring two goals.

That might be complicated by Odsonne Edouard. Edouard combined well with Furuhashi in the win over Hearts as both players found the back of the net in the 3-2 victory.

Postecoglou will need to decide if Abada or Edouard is more suited to the game. The player that doesn't get into the starting line-up could well make an impression off the bench instead.

Predicted Celtic XI vs AZ Alkmaar

Hart; Ralston, Welsh, Starfelt, Taylor, Rogic, McGregor, Turnbull, Forrest, Edouard, Furuhashi

