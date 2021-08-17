F1 2021 Beginner Tips: 5 pointers you need to become a fast driver

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

F1 2021 is easily the biggest racing title on the gaming market right now and more players are flocking to the series more than ever before.

As a result, there will be a lot of new faces to the franchise, which is now under the umbrella of EA following their successful purchase of Codemasters, the game's developers, towards the back end of 2020.

We have all been a novice at some point in our lives, and have been keen to get up to speed quickly on a particular game. F1 2021 will be no exception for those that have decided to take the wheel for the first time.

So, if you find yourself lingering around at the back, or even getting lapped by some of the front runners, these five tips should help you pick up the pace and clinch pole position - even those all-important race wins.

F1 2021 Beginner Tips

Here are five tips that we believe can help you become a fast driver on F1 2021:

Race against the CPU

It is important to judge your pace against opposition that will race you clean, whereas racing online, you are not always guaranteed that. Tinkering around with the difficulty level with a starting block in terms of where you are at skill-wise.

Unfortunately, not all of us are up to the standards of the eSports professionals so do not be embarrassed to use assists. They are there to help you so make the most of them. Once you become quicker, you can start to remove them at your own speed.

Time Trial

There may be a perception for new drivers that driving around a track on your own can be quite boring - but don't discount it that easy as this game mode can become your best friend.

While the game's simulation settings take tyre temperature and wear as well as engine condition and damage, these are turned off as you can focus primarily on the driving. This mode can help acclimatise to a specific track and significantly improve your lap times.

It is perfect to improve your corner entry, braking points and exit speed - three of the most important factors of driving any track in the world. If you can perfect all of these, then there will be a lot of drivers in your dust.

Drive in F2

Formula 1 cars possess many different settings and gadgets that can help the car perform at its optimum. This could come across as a little intimidating to new players.

While F2 cars are significantly slower than their big brothers, there are far less complicated to drive. Simply put, there is just you, a steering wheel, the drag reduction system (DRS) which is a flap in the rear wing to help you go faster and other cars around you. That's it.

If you can cut it at this level, then you will be more than ready to step behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Make the most of flashbacks

Flashbacks have been in the game since F1 2010 and have been an early inclusion to the series. These were brought in to help drivers rectify mistakes or undo scenarios that may have occurred during races against the A.I.

These can help beginners hugely and we recommend keeping these active over any other assist in F1 2021. F1 cars can be difficult to drive, especially for first-time drivers, so you must give yourself every opportunity to correct any errors you make during the early stages of your virtual racing career.

Play Braking Point

If you aren't sure about Formula 1 as a whole and want to know what it's like to be a professional racing driver, this action-packed game mode will be for you and will help you immerse yourself in the virtual racing world.

Not only that, but you can also use the game mode to perfect your skills during races, while enjoying a massively entertaining storyline involving all of the real teams and drivers, with fictional characters thrown in for good measure.

