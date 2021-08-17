Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC star Israel Adesanya wants a super-fight against light-heavyweight GOAT Jon Jones - the American MMA fighter with the longest unbeaten streak in the promotion's history.

The New Zealand superstar is in talks to defend his most prized possession against long-time middleweight rival Robert Whittaker.

If successful, he will have cleaned out the 185-pound division and the two belts that come with it.

Adesanya could then eye a move back to light-heavyweight, where he came up short against Jan Blachowicz earlier this year.

And he plans to fight either pound for-pound king 'Bones' Jones, 33, who has four straight wins, or Blachowicz, 39, the current light-heavyweight UFC champion, in a rematch.

Adesanya told MMA Fighting: “I see it. I see it 100 percent. But that’s the thing.

"You’ve got to know when to hold them, you’ve got to know when to fold them, and the song is not over yet. So stay tuned.

"We’ll fight one day. I don’t know where or how it’s going to happen. I just have an idea of what’s going to happen.

"But yeah, see if he moves up in weight first. See if he moves up in weight first and deals with these guys there. I think he can, but does he think he can?”

Adesanya, 32, moved up to the 205-pound weight limit two months ago when he took on Blachowicz, 39, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

But he later made the decision to move back down to middleweight, where he has since registered a win over Marvin Vettori.

Only 30-year-old Whittaker stands in the way of The Last Stylebender's absolute supremacy with Paulo Costa and Darren Till likely still at least a couple of wins away from fighting for the title.

The pair are now in talks to fight in January 2022 in New York.

He added: “I don’t think we’re ever going to see Jon Jones fight at heavyweight.

“F---, he’s been saying this since 2013. You either get it done or you don’t.”

“For me, I jumped up [a division] within three years of [being with] the company,” he continued. “I jumped into the division ahead of me.

"The guys up there respect me - even the champion up there gave me my props.

"So yeah, I just think it’s not something that anyone can do. And he’s getting fat for no reason now.”

