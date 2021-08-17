Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United continued their preparation for the 2021/22 season with a behind-closed-doors friendly versus Burnley on Tuesday.

Summer signing Jadon Sancho started the game at Old Trafford, which the Red Devils won by a scoreline of 3-1.

Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Fred were the players who grabbed the goals for United, with captain Harry Maguire the only member of last Saturday's XI versus Leeds to start the friendly.

Sadly for United fans, Raphael Varane didn't play any part in the game, although the Frenchman has been pictured in training after officially completing his move from Real Madrid.

His absence meant that Eric Bailly was handed a start alongside Maguire and in typical fashion, the Ivorian defender managed to get himself booked.

It's rare you see yellow cards handed out in a friendly, especially one without fans in attendance. However, when it comes to Bailly, anything is possible...

Video: Bailly booked in behind-closed-doors friendly v Burnley

The footage doesn't definitively reveal the reason why Bailly was cautioned by the referee, although it appears to the naked eye as if it was for dissent.

Never change, Eric.

Bailly spent part of this summer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with Ivory Coast, where he helped his country reach the quarter-final stage of the men's tournament.

They were eliminated in that round by eventual silver-medalists Spain and in the match versus the European nation, Bailly was the centre of attention as usual.

Premier League 2021/22: Start Date, Fixtures, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

The United centre-back gave Ivory Coast the lead in the 10th-minute, but he then went from hero to zero.

Bailly committed the error that allowed Spain to equalise and take the game to extra-time and it was the centre-back who gave away the penalty that saw Mikel Oyarzabal put La Roja in front.

Ivory Coast eventually lost 5-2 and Bailly's performance was the perfect example as to why United were so eager to bring in Varane this summer.

