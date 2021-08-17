Billie Jean King: Tennis legend admits she "broke down" while writing autobiography

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Billie Jean King has given another gift to the world of sport with the announcement of her autobiography 'All In'.

The tennis legend has written a poignant memoir of her career which has hit the shelves after many years in the making.

In a recent interview with the LA Times, King reveals the raw emotions she felt while piecing together her legacy in her long-awaited autobiography.

"Oh, I’ve had a great life. Oh my gosh. I pinch myself every day," she said, reflecting on her glittering career on the court.

'All In' rolls back the years and relives King's historic highlights from her time as one of the greatest women's players in the world. The former world number one changed the game for female athletes, winning a total of 129 titles, including 39 Grand Slams across both singles and doubles.

Along with her enrolment into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, King helped carve a future for women in tennis with her tireless efforts to promote gender equality.

Many believe she single-handedly represented women in tennis during her prime, paving the way for new legends like Serena Williams.

"People have been bugging me [to write] for a long time. I’d say 10 years or more," King continued. "We took more than four years for this thing. It’s been a labor of love, that’s for sure.

"Everybody said, ‘We need to hear from you, not what other people say'."

Indeed, who better to write an autobiography on their achievements on the court than one of the sport's greatest? But despite using the writing process as a way to reminisce on her astonishing career, King admitted it was sometimes tough to relive certain moments.

"It was just exhausting kind of reliving my life, which was sometimes fun and not so much fun. Ooh, I had to stop a few times and broke down. It was rough."

While King can now look back at how far the sport has come for women, her efforts during her playing days will have undoubtedly been exhausting. She was one of the originals – a pioneer for the sport and a beacon of light for the women now making headlines on a daily basis.

After the Williams sisters, younger athletes including current world number one Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka are asserting their dominance. Even rising teenage starlets like Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu are reaping the benefits of having such a huge stage to perform on.

King's legacy will live on forever through competitions such as The Billie Jean King Cup, but her autobiography is a long-awaited gift millions of fans have been waiting for, and it's something that will be treasured for generations.

