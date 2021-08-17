Destiny 2 Season 15: Date For Showcase Event Has Been Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Season 15 is slowly approaching and the date for the showcase event has finally been revealed.

There have been a fair few leaks surfacing on social media, but players are still waiting for a lot more official information around the new season, including what it will be called. This should all be revealed at the showcase event.

Season 14, also known as Season of the Splicer, has been a huge success and excitement for the next season is very high due to this.

This means that developers Bungie will have to deliver good content and make sure Destiny 2 continues to improve each season.

Date and Time For Destiny 2 Season 15 Showcase Event Has Been Revealed

The latest information is not a leak but official confirmation, so the Destiny community now has something to get very excited about.

The Destiny Twitter account tweeted the latest news as they revealed that there will be a showcase event for season 15 coming next week.

The event will be on August 24th and it will be at 9 AM PT, which is 4 PM GMT.

This event will give us the first proper glimpse of what the new season will look like and hopefully we will not just see tweets about it, but also footage and a roadmap revealing what is to come.

We already know that we will be treated to new weapons as well as some explosive armour, but it is not known whether we will have weekly challenges like the Season of the Splicer had.

Many will be hoping that there are weekly challenges and they give out free rewards when completed.

As it is an event, we should expect it to be live-streamed by developers Bungie either on Twitter, Twitch or YouTube.

We will provide all the latest information If more details are revealed about this event before it goes live.

