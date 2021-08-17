PlayStation Plus: Top 5 Deals of the Week that players must buy

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PlayStation Plus is a popular way for gamers to access exclusive content each month.

The service was designed so that Sony can give back to their loyal fanbase with free games each month, as well as unique deals that subscribers can take full advantage of.

While not all of the offers are worth your time, we have sifted through some of the best ones to bring to your attention - that we feel any gaming enthusiast can't, and shouldn't, turn down.

Keep scrolling down to find some of the best deals you can get your hands on in the PS Plus store this week.

PlayStation Plus Deals

In no particular order, here are some of the best deals you can get your hands on this week:

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle: £27.99 (65% off)

Star Wars fans have hit the jackpot here!

PS Plus are providing an exclusive discount for subscribers with this stunning trio of the sci-fi series, including the much-loved Squadrons, Fallen Order and Battlefront 2.

Under £30 for all three? Bargain of the century.

ARK: Survival Evolved: £8.24 (67% off)

Who doesn't love an open-world game with parameters, right? ARK: Survival Evolved provides just that.

The action-adventure survival game put you on a deserted island filled with volatile dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals that are a danger to your life.

It's a case of surviving at all costs, in a game that can be played in either first or third person. For just £8, we believe this is definitely worth your time.

Far Cry 5: Gold Edition: £12.99 (80% off)

If you can't wait for the next installation just yet and want to get back into the action, the Gold Edition of Far Cry 5 could be an option for you!

Priced at under £15, this premium version of the game is well over 50% off and is an absolute steal for any fan of the series!

Metro Exodus - Metro Saga Bundle: £25.50 (70% off)

We do enjoy a good bundle - especially when it contains a series as good as Metro!

Based on a series of novels by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro immerses you into the war-torn capital city of Moscow that has been struck by a nuclear holocaust.

It is easy to lose yourself in these titles, and for less than £30, it is extraordinary value for money.

Far Cry 6: Ultimate Edition Pre-Order £89.99 (£10 off)

For anyone that is excited for Far Cry 6, this could be something that could turn your head.

PS Plus is discounting this game by £10 so you have the opportunity to obtain this more lucrative version of the game for a slightly lesser price than first advertised.

An opportunity too good to turn down, if you ask us!

