Tammy Abraham has officially completed his move to AS Roma from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old striker will be Jose Mourinho's replacement for Edin Dzeko, who recently signed for Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Abraham's move to the Italian capital is certainly an intriguing one and it'll be fascinating to watch how he develops as a footballer under Mourinho's rule.

The Portuguese manager has had a tough time in the sport of late, but he's still more than capable of turning players with bags of potential into world beaters.

However, while that may still be the case, Mourinho doesn't have the best record when it comes to acquiring English players in the transfer market.

Despite the fact he's managed Chelsea (x2), Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, the 58-year-old has only signed six other Englishmen throughout the course of his long managerial career, with Abraham becoming the seventh.

You may be asking; what happened to that sextet? Well, let's find out...

Ashley Cole (Chelsea)

Okay, we'll start with the best of the bunch. Cole was signed from Arsenal in 2006 and the left-back went on to become a Chelsea legend.

He won nine major honours during his eight years at Stamford Bridge, including both the Champions League and the Europa League.

Cole is one of the greatest players England has ever produced and was an absolute gem of a signing by Mourinho.

Shaun Wright-Phillips (Chelsea)

Wright-Phillips arrived from Manchester City in 2005 for a hefty fee and with a glowing reputation. However, he never really made the grade at Chelsea.

The Englishman played 125 games for the Blues in all competitions and managed just 10 goals. Unsurprisingly, he was sold back to City in 2008.

Wright-Phillips spent three more years in Manchester before joining QPR. He called time on his career in 2017 after short spells with New York Red Bulls and Phoenix Rising.

Steve Sidwell (Chelsea)

Mourinho signed Sidwell from Reading on a free transfer in the summer of 2007.

The ginger-haired midfielder made just 25 appearances in total for the west London outfit and was promptly sold to Aston Villa following the conclusion of the 2007/08 season.

After leaving Villa Park in 2011, Sidwell spent time at Fulham, Stoke City and Brighton, before hanging up his boots in 2018.

Michael Hector (Chelsea)

Hector was Mourinho's only English signing during his eventful second spell as Chelsea manager.

The defender arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2015 from Reading and he was loaned straight back to the Championship club for the 2015/16 campaign.

Hector then spent the next three seasons on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday. He then joined Fulham on a permanent basis in 2019, leaving Chelsea without having played a single game for the club.

Lee Grant (Man Utd)

United's third-choice goalkeeper was one of Mourinho's final signings from his time as manager of Manchester United.

Despite being on the Red Devils' books for over three years now, Grant has played just two games for the first-team.

He's yet to feature in the Premier League for United and after the signing of Tom Heaton this summer, it's highly unlikely that Grant ever will.

Joe Hart (Tottenham)

The last English signing made by Mourinho before Abraham. Hart joined the Portuguese's Tottenham side last summer and his spell in north London pretty much panned out as everyone expected it too.

Hart didn't play a minute in the 2020/21 Premier League season and was restricted to just eight Europa League and two FA Cup appearances, where he flattered to deceive.

The former England international joined Celtic on a three-year deal this summer after being told he wasn't in Nuno Espirito Santo's plans at Tottenham.

