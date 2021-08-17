QPR Transfer News: Hoops facing battle to keep 6ft 1inch ace amid Premier League interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After picking up an impressive 3-0 victory last Saturday in their clash with Hull City, Queens Park Rangers will now be aiming to build upon this result when they face Middlesbrough tomorrow in the Championship.

Whilst the likes of Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes were able to deliver promising individual performances in this aforementioned fixture, Rob Dickie stole the headlines by notching his third goal of the season.

Having scored in the club's opening weekend draw with Millwall, the defender then helped his side progress in the Carabao Cup by netting in their victory over Leyton Orient before adding to his tally at the MKM Stadium.

Since joining QPR last year, Dickie has managed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship as he has emerged as a key figure for Mark Warburton's side.

During the previous campaign, the defender managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 7.17 in the second-tier which was a total that was only bettered by fellow centre-back Jordy de Wijs.

As a result of his impressive displays in recent weeks, Dickie is now reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both closely monitoring the defender's situation at QPR ahead of potential raids.

Newcastle United, who were initially linked with a move earlier this year, are also believed to be keeping tabs on Dickie.

The six-foot one-inch defender has now made 46 appearances at Championship level during his career and is likely to feature for QPR at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

When you consider that the 25-year-old's current deal is not set to expire until 2024, the Hoops will be in no rush to sell Dickie and thus any potential suitor may need to submit a major offer in order to convince the second-tier side to part ways with him.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, QPR may have a battle on their hands to keep Dickie at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as he could be tempted to join a club who will be able to give him the opportunity to play at the highest level.

However, whilst the defender is currently guaranteed regular first-team football with the Hoops, he may be forced to watch on from the sidelines if he decides to move to a Premier League side.

Having recorded WhoScored match ratings of 8.60 and 8.63 in his two most recent Championship appearances, Dickie could potentially spearhead a push for promotion if he decides to stay at QPR.

By resisting any potential offers from elsewhere in the coming weeks for Dickie, QPR will fancy their chances of achieving a great deal of success later this year with the defender in their side.

