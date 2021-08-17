Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich recently splashed out close to £100m to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, but parting with that sort of sum likely won't worry the Russian billionaire too much.

Abramovich has some serious wealth behind him and, as you might expect, isn't afraid to be extravagant with his cash - especially when it comes to his yachts

Most of us mere mortals can only dream of owning such luxury items, but the 54-year-old tycoon has an entire fleet of yachts at his disposal - and video footage has recently emerged on social media of the latest addition to his collection.

Abramovich's newest vessel, known as Solaris, is an absolute beast. Boasting two advanced electric engines, it is believed to be the most powerful yacht in the world.

Its accommodation isn't bad, either, with the entire structure measuring a whopping 140 metres in length. This means that there's plenty of space on board for 48 cabins, a pool, jacuzzi and spa and an outdoor beach club.

Abramovich and his guests will also have their pick of eight decks from which to enjoy the sea views including one which has its own helicopter pad.

As impressive it sounds on paper, the Solaris looks even more spectacular in a viral clip tweeted by American entrepreneur Joe Pompliano. The video, which can be seen below, does true justice to the sheer scale of the monster vessel. Sources have previously revealed that the superyacht had to be built in a facility that was both bigger and taller than Buckingham Palace. Judging by this latest footage, we can see why!

What might be most insane about Abramovich's newest toy is that it's not even his largest or most expensive yacht. The Solaris is believed to have cost him somewhere in the region of £430m, but that is pocket change to the billionaire when compared with his 160-metre vessel called Eclipse which set him back more than a billion pounds in 2010.

Crazy numbers, but life certainly looks good for the Chelsea chief.

