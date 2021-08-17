West Brom news: David Prutton issues prediction ahead of Baggies' clash with Sheffield United

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After sealing a 3-2 victory over Luton Town last weekend, West Bromwich Albion will now be looking to send out a signal of intent to the rest of the Championship by producing an eye-catching performance against Sheffield United tomorrow.

Whilst Valerien Ismael would have been pleased to see his side's attacking endeavour during the Baggies' clash with the Hatters, he will know that the club will need to improve defensively if they are to mount a sustained push for promotion this season.

Considering that West Brom have already conceded four goals in the second-tier during the current campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether Ismael decides to make any alterations to his starting eleven on Wednesday.

Set to face a Blades side who have yet to fully adapt to life under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic, the Baggies could potentially emerge victorious in this particular clash if they perform at their very best.

Although the season is very much in its infancy, three points for West Brom in this fixture could allow them to take the lead in the Championship standings if results elsewhere go their way.

Ahead of tomorrow's meeting, pundit David Prutton has revealed that he believes that the Baggies will beat United 1-0.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 39-year-old said: "It was a first win for Valerien Ismael at the weekend, although it should have been far more comfortable than it was in the end for West Brom against Luton.

Sheffield United have gotten off to a bit of a slow start under Slavisa Jokanovic.

"He may need a little patience in reshaping a side that was built in Chris Wilder's image.

"Baggies win here for me."

1 of 20 When was Arsenal Football Club founded? 1896 1886 1986 1882

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With both of these clubs looking to bounce back from dismal Premier League campaigns, it will be intriguing to see how this clash will pan out.

In order for his side to have the best chance of sealing victory at The Hawthorns, Ismael may need to turn to Callum Robinson for inspiration.

After netting in the club's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, the forward backed up this display by providing two direct goal contributions against Luton Town as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.88 last weekend.

If Robinson is able to replicate this performance against United, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he helps West Brom extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Read More - Carabao Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News