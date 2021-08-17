Sheffield United Transfer News: Slavisa Jokanovic linked with swoop for 21-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic finally put his own stamp on the club's squad yesterday as he made his first signing of the summer transfer window.

As confirmed by the Blades' official website, Liverpool defender Ben Davies is set to feature for the Championship outfit during the 2021/22 campaign after signing a loan deal at Bramall Lane.

Certainly no stranger to life in the second-tier, the 26-year-old played 129 games at this level during his spell at Preston North End before sealing a move to Anfield earlier this year.

Davies will be hoping to use his wealth of experience to his advantage by forcing his way into Jokanovic's starting eleven in the coming weeks.

With the window set to close on August 31st, it will be intriguing to see whether the Blades are able to draft in some fresh faces.

Ahead of tomorrow's clash with West Bromwich Albion, United have been linked with a move for a player who has managed to illustrate glimpses of his talent at the highest level.

According to Chronicle Live, the Blades are reportedly eyeing up a potential swoop for Newcastle United starlet Matty Longstaff.

It is understood that the Magpies are willing to let the midfielder leave on loan this summer.

Whilst the Blades are believed to be a potential suitor, they could face competition from fellow Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town for his signature.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2019 by netting the winner in Newcastle's clash with Manchester United, Longstaff has failed to establish himself as a regular starter at Premier League level.

During the previous campaign, the midfielder was limited to five top-flight appearances by Magpies manager Steve Bruce.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Jokanovic if he is able to convince Longstaff to make the move to Bramall Lane.

Whilst the midfielder was only able to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.29 in the top-flight last season, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive in a lower division under the guidance of Jokanovic.

For Longstaff's sake, a temporary move away from Newcastle may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career as he is currently behind the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden in the pecking order at St James' Park.

By featuring regularly in the Championship for the Blades, the 21-year-old could help the Blades achieve a relative amount of success at this level before returning to Tyneside next year.

