Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed the rumours surrounding his future at Juventus.

The Portuguese international has just one year left on his current deal with the Italian club and that's resulted in him being linked to a number of other European clubs this summer, including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

On Monday evening, there were even rumblings in Spain that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was closing in on a return to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti quickly dismissed that rumour himself on Twitter and Ronaldo has now released a statement of his own.

The 36-year-old superstar posted on his official Instagram account: "Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

"More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

"My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club. And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for “merengue afición”, an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.

"As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

"I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk."

Well, that settles that then...

A return to Real Madrid is certainly not happening and it looks more than likely that Ronaldo will be staying at Juventus to see out the remainder of his contract - although he doesn't actually mention his current club in the statement.

Next summer, the Portuguese is set to become a free agent and that's when we may see him depart Italian football and take on a new challenge.

If Ronaldo does remain in Turin for the 2021/22 season, the Bianconeri are going to be the big favourites for the Serie A title.

